Queen Mary rocks pink blazer like fashion pro during UNFPA meeting

Queen Mary of Denmark is advocating for women's rights but with style!
The Danish queen recently met UNFPA Executive Director Dr. Natalia Kanem to discuss about women's empowerment worldwide.
For the meeting, the wife of King Frederick donned a sophisticated pink and white ensemble that seamlessly blends elegance with professionalism.
Danish Royal family Instagram
The Danish Royal family also shared a carousel of photos of Queen's meeting with Dr. Natalia along with detailed caption.
In the images, Queen Mary could be seen a rocking a formal attire, featuring a light pink blazer with a white double-breasted top underneath, and matching pants.
“For 15 years, Her Majesty The Queen, as Patron of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), has helped to focus attention on the health and rights of girls and women worldwide,” the palace wrote in the caption.
“The Queen met today with UNFPA Executive Director Dr. Natalia Kanem, where the Queen was briefed on the organization's work in a changed global reality. On the agenda were, among other things, UNFPA's work on maternal mortality, family planning, combating violence against women and involving the private sector," it added.
On Monday, May 5, the Danish royal family moved to Fredensborg Palace, where they will be taking up residence in the eastern wing, known as Chancellery House, for the summer.