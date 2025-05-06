GTA 6 trailer 2 released with exciting new details: All you need to know

Sports

After numerous rumours about the most highly anticipated title in gaming, Rockstar Games has officially released GTA 6 trailer 2.

Taking to YouTube, Rockstar Games on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, unleashed a new trailer of GTA 6 with exciting new details, aiming to provide an advanced gameplay experience to players.

The new GTA 6 trailer runs a short and sweet 2:46 seconds, showing the game’s antagonists, Jason and Lucia.

The description reads they “have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.”


To note, Rockstar Games recently released a stamen saying that it is “sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team." 

"We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game,” the company added.

GTA 6 release date

GTA 6 is officially set for release on May 26, 2026, on the PS5 and Xbox Series S / X.

