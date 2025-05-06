Entertainment

Katy Perry takes witty dig at her AI Met Gala snaps as she skips 2025 event

The ‘143’ hitmaker pokes fun at her AI-generated Met Gala look after skipping the 2025 star-studded affair

Katy Perry’s sense of humor is out of this world!

On Tuesday, May 6, the 143 hitmaker took to Instagram to share a large carousel of photographs and videos, featuring AI-generated snaps of the songstress at Met Gala 2025 blue carpet.

In the post, the 40-year-old American singer-songwriter took a witty dig at the snaps as she revealed the reason behind skipping this year’s star-studded event.

“couldn’t make it to the MET, I’m on The Lifetimes Tour (see you in Houston tomorrow IRL!!)” she revealed.

Mocking her AI-created Met Gala look, she added, “P.s. this year I was actually with my mom so she’s safe from the bots but I’m praying for the rest of y’all.”

The gallery of hilarious clips and photos opened with a snap of Katy dressed in a stylish black gown featuring a blue striped coat as she posed at the blue carpet.

She also shared a couple of memes on her AI-generated look, while the last photo of her carousel featured a screenshot of her mother’s messages, who sent Katy Perry a link of her 2025 Met Gala photos, writing,”Crystal just sent this.”

Katy Perry calls out fake 2024 Met Gala images:

In 2024, images of Katy Perry walking the Met Gala red carpet went viral on social media. She called out the AI-generated photos back then on Instagram and issued a clarification, writing, “Couldn’t make it to the MET, had to work.”

