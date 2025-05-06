Katy Perry takes witty dig at her AI Met Gala snaps as she skips 2025 event

Katy Perry’s sense of humor is out of this world!
On Tuesday, May 6, the 143 hitmaker took to Instagram to share a large carousel of photographs and videos, featuring AI-generated snaps of the songstress at Met Gala 2025 blue carpet.
In the post, the 40-year-old American singer-songwriter took a witty dig at the snaps as she revealed the reason behind skipping this year’s star-studded event.
“couldn’t make it to the MET, I’m on The Lifetimes Tour (see you in Houston tomorrow IRL!!)” she revealed.
Mocking her AI-created Met Gala look, she added, “P.s. this year I was actually with my mom so she’s safe from the bots but I’m praying for the rest of y’all.”
The gallery of hilarious clips and photos opened with a snap of Katy dressed in a stylish black gown featuring a blue striped coat as she posed at the blue carpet.
She also shared a couple of memes on her AI-generated look, while the last photo of her carousel featured a screenshot of her mother’s messages, who sent Katy Perry a link of her 2025 Met Gala photos, writing,”Crystal just sent this.”
Katy Perry calls out fake 2024 Met Gala images:
In 2024, images of Katy Perry walking the Met Gala red carpet went viral on social media. She called out the AI-generated photos back then on Instagram and issued a clarification, writing, “Couldn’t make it to the MET, had to work.”