WhatsApp introduces 'Add Yours' sticker for interactive status chains

WhatsApp has recently rolled out the latest feature that allows users to create and share topics for status updates, offering an enhanced and streamlined user experience.
It enables users to add an "Add Yours" sticker when posting a status, allowing them to set a theme, question, and activity for others to respond to by sharing their status updates, as reported by WABetaInfo.
A few users can easily access a content sticker particularly designed to start an interactive chain of content privately.
It also allows others to respond by creating their own status with a similar sticker. Every participant in the chain shares their own update inspired by the original prompt, assisting in creating a joyful thread of updates.
It is pertinent to mention that this preserves privacy and end-to-end encryption, ensuring that no one, including WhatsApp, can see the chain’s origin or participants.
Availability
It seems that Meta-owned WhatsApp is currently experimenting with this feature with a few users on the iOS app, as they have already reported seeing the latest content sticker before sharing their media.