Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's bombshell reason to skip 2025 Met Gala exposed  

Taylor Swift and her athlete boyfriend, Travis Kelce, seemingly skipped the 2025 Met Gala ceremony despite being invited.
The couple, who began dating in September 2023, has deliberately missed the opportunity to interact with plenty of A-listers, who walked the red carpet on Monday, May 5, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
An insider recently revealed to Page Six that Taylor and Travis did not attend the festival due to their busy work schedules.
The globally known popstar, who has not made any public appearances in recent weeks, is reportedly working on her upcoming projects.
While the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who has never attended the Met Gala, has been busy with his NFL series.
For those unaware, Swift made her first appearance at the fundraising event in 2008. The singer also skipped last year’s festival due to her work commitments.
The 35-year-old American singer-songwriter, who concluded her headline-grabbing concert The Eras Tour in December last year, has attended the star-studded event more than five times. She last attended he show in 2016.
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift yet to make red carpet debut:
However, despite confirming the romance publicly with their several public outings, Swift and Kelce have never made a joint appearance at any public event.
As per the multiple media reports, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been enjoying some deserved downtime after their respective schedules.