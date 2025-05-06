World

Barron Trump’s private life exposes 'heartfelt' family connection

Barron Trump, currently a student at New York University has aspirations of becoming an entrepreneur

  • May 06, 2025
Barron Trump’s private life exposes heartfelt family connection
Barron Trump, being the youngest son of the President Donald Trump often finds himself in the media spotlight despite keeping a low profile.

He is known for having a strong relationship with his mother, Melania Trump, the First Lady of the United States but a recent report has revealed that he shares an unexpectedly close bond with another member of the family.

He shares a unique and close bond with his grandfather, Viktor Knauvs, father of Melania.

A source close to the Trump family said, "Viktor is extremely close to his grandson, Barron, and you often see them walking around Mar-a-Lago together - or at least you did before Barron went off to New York University," as per Daily Mail.

Barron had also a close relationship with his grandmother, who passed away in January as he almost grew up with his grandparents.

Barron Trump’s surprising tech expertise

Barron, currently a student at New York University has aspirations of becoming an entrepreneur.

His father, Trump often spoke about his son's remarkable skills and possible career path.

During an interview on Fox News' The Ingraham Angle, Trump was asked whether Barron would follow in his footsteps in politics or business.

He responded that his son might instead have a future in technology, where his talents are already evident.

