Suki Waterhouse graces 2025 Met Gala without fiancé Robert Pattinson 

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse made first joint appearance at the Met Gala in 2023

  • May 07, 2025
Suki Waterhouse has seemingly ditched her fiancé, Robert Pattinson, during the 2025 Met Gala fashion event.

The 33-year-old American actress, who skipped last year's gala due to her pregnancy, is finally back on the blue carpet without her longtime partner.

On Monday, May 5th, Suki attended the charitable event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a stunning Michael Kors outfit.

The mom-of-one wore a black backless tuxedo-inspired two-piece gown that showed her physique. To elevate her look, she opted for diamond jewellery.

As reported by People, the 2025 Met Gala was co-chaired by Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour.

The fundraising event, whose honorary chairperson was LeBron James, is a fundraiser for The Costume Institute and spotlights the museum’s spring 2025 exhibition with the theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

However, Suki, who welcomed her first child in March 2024 with Robert, has not revealed the reason for making a solo appearance.

Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson last attended Met Gala in 2023:

As the couple, who initially sparked romance speculations in July 2018, has attended multiple Met Galas, with their debut joint appearance in 2023.

At the time, the actress wore a stunning outfit from German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, while the Twilight actor was in a Dior suit with a pleated skirt on his trousers.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson got engaged in December 2023. The two have not revealed their marriage plans yet. 

