Eminem starts explosive legal fight with Aussie label over trademark

Eminem has started an explosive lawsuit battle against Australian beach brand Swim Shady over trademark issue.
The American rapper filed a petition to cancel the trademark after it was approved by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on September 29.
In the bombshell suit, Eminem, 53, stated, "Petitioner’s customers and the relevant public are likely to misperceive the Petitioned Mark as one of Petitioner’s marks, rather than as a mark of Respondent, and/or believe in error that the goods offered under the Petitioned Mark are offered by, in association with, or under license from Petitioner.”
He also argued that due to an alleged "likelihood of confusion" between the brand name and the musician’s goods and services, he would suffer "damage and injury" if Swim Shady was permitted to keep the trademark.
Eminem shared the Sydney-based company's name is misleading, making people think he's connected to their brand.
Meanwhile, the brand's founder Scott said in a joint statement with his partner, Elizabeth Afrakoff, “Swim Shady is a grassroots Australian company that was born … to protect people from the harsh Australian sun.”
As per PEOPLE, Eminem held trademarks for Shady and Shady Limited prior to Swim Shady's launch, but he filed a trademark for Slim Shady in the country in January 2025.