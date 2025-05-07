Minecraft officially discontinues support for popular feature

Sports

Update deployed host of bug fixes to make gameplay even more seamless

  • May 07, 2025
Minecraft has officially ended support for a long-standing feature within the sandbox’s latest Bedrock Edition update.

Minecraft’s new patch welcomed Flat World presets to provide players with a clean slate to build on without having jagged landscapes to chip away at.

To note, the update deployed a host of bug fixes to make gameplay even more seamless, including audio fixes and advancements to blocks.

The procedurally generated sandbox holds the title of the best-selling game of all time, boasting almost 170 million monthly active players as of 2025.

Before the developer’s recent Bedrock Edition patch, Minecraft Java Edition received a snapshot update for April, bringing changes to crafting recipes for the dried ghast and leads.

Minecraft ends support for game feature

Earlier last year, Mojang had removed access to virtual and mixed reality gameplay, following Minecraft’s termination of support for the PlayStation VR last year.

One way players could delve into Minecraft VR was through the Vivecraft mod that transformed the game into a thrilling experience on SteamVR, Oculus Rift, and more.

Some casual Minecraft players revealed that they had no idea the sandbox was even available in virtual reality, but noted that it sounded like a worthwhile experience.

Despite Mojang bringing the gauntlet down on the game’s VR support, a recent Minecraft update delivered a big change to an existing feature.

Leads are being experimented with in the voxel world, such as using the leashes to tie mobs together and tether them to boats. 

