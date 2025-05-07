Entertainment

Travis Kelce's mom accidentally spills on his dating life before Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating in 2023 and have been going stronger than ever since then

Taylor Swift is surely Travis Kelce’s one and only but not his first!

Donna Kelce, the mother of NFL star, has accidently spilled shocking beans on his dating history before the Lover singer’s romance.

The mother-of-two recently appeared on her sons' New Heights podcast for a special Mother's Day episode on Wednesday.

During the appearance, the 72-year-old mom was quizzed about her sons' dating lives, with Jason Kelce asking if she had ever liked any of their girlfriends.

While answering Donna accidently revealed that she as met "one or two" of Travis’ girlfriend before Taylor.

"Jason, you really didn’t bring a lot of ladies home. You dated, but I didn’t know any of them. With Trav, I met one or two," donna spilled.

Travis, who has been dating Taylor since 2023, surprisingly chimed in, "What? I didn’t have any girlfriends."

Donna quickly sidestepped the topic of Travis' dating life and instead shifted the focus to Jason's romantic history.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s first sparked dating rumors in September 2023 after the Gorgeous singer attended a handful of the NFL star's games.

The couple confirmed their romance in October 2023 when they stepped out holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty. 

Travis Kelce’s past relationship

Travis had a five-year-long relationship with sports journalist Kayla Nicole before his romance with the pop Queen, Taylor Swift. The NFL star even had an E! reality dating series called Catching Kelce. 

