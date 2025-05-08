World

Raccoon found with meth pipe during Ohio traffic stop

  • by Web Desk
  • May 08, 2025
Ohio witnessed a peculiar incident at a traffic stop as a raccoon was found with a meth pipe in it's mouth.

On Monday, May 5, a woman was arrested during a stop, and when an officer returned to the vehicle to check the car, the driver's seat was already occupied.

A pet raccoon was sitting with a glass methamphetamine pipe in its mouth.

In a body cam video, the officer can be heard laughing as she noted, "The raccoon has her meth pipe, that’s evidence now."

Raccoon with a meth pipe
Raccoon shocked the police by putting out another pipe, when the one in his mouth was taken away.

The Springfield Township Police Department on Wednesday, May 8, shared the details of the incident, revealing that the pet – who was named Chewy – was unharmed.

Furthermore, the authorities have confirmed that the driver had proper paperwork to own the raccoon in Ohio, where domestication is legal.

Inspecting the car further, police found large amount of methamphetamine, crack cocaine and three used methamphetamine pipes.

Why the car was stopped at traffic?

The car was pulled over after the authorities found that it's registered owner has an active warrant and suspended driver's license.

Victoria Vidal, a 55-year-old from Akron was charged with three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and for driving under suspension.

Raccoon's future after Victoria Vidal's arrest

As the driver is set to face additional charges, the raccoon is set to be re-homed to a safer location.

According to the police, they have contacted the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for the welfare of the animal.

