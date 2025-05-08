Samsung reveals launch date for Galaxy S25 Edge: All you need to know

Samsung has officially announced the launch date of its upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge.
The South Korean-based tech giant revealed on Thursday, May 8, 2025, that Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be released during a virtual Unpacked event.
In a blog post, the company stated that the launch “…not only sets a new standard for what you can achieve with your smartphone, but it also unlocks a new era of growth for the mobile industry.”
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge release date
In a press release, Samsung stated that the Galaxy S25 Edge will be released worldwide on May 13, 2025, at 9am KST (05:30am IST).
According to Samsung, the Galaxy S25 Edge will be the slimmest Galaxy S series handset to date, and it will be equipped with Galaxy AI features.
Galaxy S25 Edge price
Earlier leaks have indicated that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will cost EUR 1,249 and EUR 1,369 for the 256GB and 512GB storage variants.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge features
According to multiple rumours, the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM.
It will likely ship with Android 15-based One UI 7 and feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1,440 x 3,120 pixels and up to 120Hz refresh rate.
According to Samsung, the Galaxy S25 Edge will sport a 200MP main sensor, and get a 12MP ultra-wide shooter at the back and a 12MP front camera sensor for selfies and video calls.