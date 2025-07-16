Google brings AI-powered business calling feature and Gemini 2.5 Pro to AI Mode

Google rolled out the latest artificial intelligence (AI)-powered phone calling feature in the US, enabling users to have AI call local businesses.
The feature shows a “have AI check pricing” under eligible business listings.
It lets users specify details, required services, and notification methods (email or text). Moreover, it utilises Google’s Duplex model incorporated with Gemini AI.
Google Search VP of Product, Robby Stein, stated the AI will detect itself during the call and relay the customer’s request.
After collecting the important information, it shares users’ updates via text.
Businesses can opt out of getting AI-centric calls in their Google profile settings. While the feature is currently accessible to everyone across the US.
Notably, AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers will receive higher usage limits.
Alongside this rollout, the Alphabet-owned tech giant has improved Google Search’s AI Mode by introducing its Gemini 2.5 Pro model to the search experience and bringing deep research capabilities.
It is currently available to AI Pro and Ultra users who opt in, excels at cutting-edge reasoning, coding, and math.
Moreover, the Alphabet-owned company is piloting Deep Search, allowing AI to perform multi-step searches and cross-check its responses for enhanced precision.
These updates mark Google’s broader push to improve everyday tasks and offer a seamless user experience through cutting-edge AI tools.