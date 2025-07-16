Rogers satellite-to-mobile service launches in Canada

Rogers satellite-to-mobile service launches in Canada
Rogers satellite-to-mobile service launches in Canada

In a groundbreaking move, Rogers Communications Inc. has launched the latest satellite-to-mobile text messaging service.

This significant move is part of a broader effort to provide reliable communication and ensure seamless connectivity in the most remote areas nationwide.

The company marked its step in its collaboration with SpaceX and Lynk Global to offer full satellite-to-phone coverage across apps, data and voice service, covering over 5.4 million square kilometres.

Rogers stated that its Rogers Satellite text service also includes text-to-911 capability, and it is currently accessible across the country through a beta trial until October.

The cutting-edge technology utilises SpaceX's Starlink low-earth orbit satellites and Rogers' national wireless spectrum to connect devices in the most remote areas with no cellular network.

It’s particularly designed to assist customers stay connected in some of the most remote areas of the country.

Rogers’ President and CEO Tony Staffieri stated that the announcement "represents the next big leap in wireless connectivity."

Once the trial is completed, Rogers Satellite will be included at no extra cost to customers on the Rogers Ultimate plan. It will be accessible for all Canadians for $15 per month.

Notably, customers participating in the beta trial will get a monthly $5 discount for an entire year.

Related
Read more : Sci-Tech

WhatsApp support just got easier with new instant chat feature
WhatsApp support just got easier with new instant chat feature
The new feature now simplifies the access by allowing users to open a support chat right away

Mark Zuckerberg unveils massive billion-dollar plans for AI data centers
Mark Zuckerberg unveils massive billion-dollar plans for AI data centers
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg vows to bring the first multi-gigawatt data centre online next year

Google to combine ChromeOS and Android in major platform overhaul
Google to combine ChromeOS and Android in major platform overhaul
Google is still collecting feedbacks and exploring ideas to improve the project before it is officially released

WhatsApp testing new ‘Questions’ feature for channels with private responses
WhatsApp testing new ‘Questions’ feature for channels with private responses
In the past few days, WhatsApp has introduced several new and unique features to give users a fresh experience

Elon Musk teases new ‘multi-agent’ AI venture with playful jab at Microsoft
Elon Musk teases new ‘multi-agent’ AI venture with playful jab at Microsoft
Tesla owner Elon Musk plans to develop ‘a multi-agent AI software company at xAI’ for Grok

‘Sesame Street’ breaks silence after Elmo’s antisemitic posts on X
‘Sesame Street’ breaks silence after Elmo’s antisemitic posts on X
Elmo's X account under hacker attack, demanding Donald Trump to release Epstein files

Google introduces chat search to Gemini app on Android
Google introduces chat search to Gemini app on Android
Gemini Android app is only available to select Android users; however, web and iOS users can already access the app

Electric car prices in UK could drop as government pushes new subsidy scheme
Electric car prices in UK could drop as government pushes new subsidy scheme
In the UK, a new EV usually costs much more than a regular petrol car, costs around £22,000