Rogers satellite-to-mobile service launches in Canada

In a groundbreaking move, Rogers Communications Inc. has launched the latest satellite-to-mobile text messaging service.
This significant move is part of a broader effort to provide reliable communication and ensure seamless connectivity in the most remote areas nationwide.
The company marked its step in its collaboration with SpaceX and Lynk Global to offer full satellite-to-phone coverage across apps, data and voice service, covering over 5.4 million square kilometres.
Rogers stated that its Rogers Satellite text service also includes text-to-911 capability, and it is currently accessible across the country through a beta trial until October.
The cutting-edge technology utilises SpaceX's Starlink low-earth orbit satellites and Rogers' national wireless spectrum to connect devices in the most remote areas with no cellular network.
It’s particularly designed to assist customers stay connected in some of the most remote areas of the country.
Rogers’ President and CEO Tony Staffieri stated that the announcement "represents the next big leap in wireless connectivity."
Once the trial is completed, Rogers Satellite will be included at no extra cost to customers on the Rogers Ultimate plan. It will be accessible for all Canadians for $15 per month.
Notably, customers participating in the beta trial will get a monthly $5 discount for an entire year.