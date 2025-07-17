OpenAI launches Record Mode on macOS for ChatGPT Plus users

ChatGPT’s latest Record Mode is now accessible to ChatGPT Plus users on macOS, a month following the feature’s launch to ChatGPT Team subscribers.

The update comes a month after its launch as a tool powered by artificial intelligence (AI), which can take notes during conference calls and meetings.

Record Mode offers support for audio transcription, note-taking, and performs several complex tasks within a couple of minutes without joining the meeting as a separate participant.

How Record Mode Works on ChatGPT for macOS

ChatGPT Plus subscribers now have access to the Record Mode on their Mac computers.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), OpenAI confirmed that ChatGPT Plus users in all countries will receive access to the feature via the ChatGPT for macOS app.

Notably, Record Mode is also available to ChatGPT Edu, ChatGPT Enterprise, and ChatGPT Pro subscribers.

OpenAI displayed the feature on YouTube, saying that the tool can efficiently transcribe and summarise recordings such as "meetings, brainstorms, or voice notes."

How to use Record Mode on ChatGPT for macOS?

Follow this step-by-step guide to use Record Mode on ChatGPT for macOS:

  • Firstly, users are required to have an active ChatGPT Plus subscription.
  • Afterwards, users will be required to tap on the record button, which is at the buttom of the chat window.
  • Users can now record up to 120 minutes of audio per session.

It is pertinent to mention that ChatGPT's Record Mode is currently available in English only, and the company is also working to bring it to the other languages.

Moreover, the ChatGPT manufacturer has yet to reveal when the feature will be launched for ChatGPT for Windows computers.

