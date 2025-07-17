Roblox introduces improved safety features for teens and parents

Roblox has launched the latest protection features for individuals who are between the ages of 13 and 18.
The company has rolled out “Trusted Connections” that will allow users to connect more freely with people they already know, alongside age estimation technology and enhanced privacy tools.
Parents can now keep an eye on insights into their kids’ activities.
This move comes after the company faced immense criticism in recent years for how it handles child safety.
It is pertinent to note that the teen-focused update comes a few months after Roblox introduced safeguards for users under the age of 13.
Roblox Senior Product Manager Ryan Ebanks said: “Users the system determines are 13+ will get access to more expressive chat features with their Trusted Connections.”
Ebanks continued, “This additional freedom reduces the incentive for teens to move interactions off the platform where they may be exposed to greater risk.”
Here's how to unlock Trusted Connections?
To unlock Trusted Connections, users should use the company’s latest age estimation technology for the age verification procedure by clicking a selfie; they are required to get an estimation of at least 13 years old to access Trusted Connections.
With the latest safety tools, Roblox is offering a range of features to parents to comprehend their kids usage and presence on the platform.
Furthermore, parents will receive notification when their kids make a certain transaction on Roblox.