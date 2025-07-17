Roblox introduces improved safety features for teens and parents

Roblox introduces improved safety features for teens and parents
Roblox introduces improved safety features for teens and parents

Roblox has launched the latest protection features for individuals who are between the ages of 13 and 18.

The company has rolled out “Trusted Connections” that will allow users to connect more freely with people they already know, alongside age estimation technology and enhanced privacy tools.

Parents can now keep an eye on insights into their kids’ activities.

This move comes after the company faced immense criticism in recent years for how it handles child safety.

It is pertinent to note that the teen-focused update comes a few months after Roblox introduced safeguards for users under the age of 13.

Roblox Senior Product Manager Ryan Ebanks said: “Users the system determines are 13+ will get access to more expressive chat features with their Trusted Connections.”

Ebanks continued, “This additional freedom reduces the incentive for teens to move interactions off the platform where they may be exposed to greater risk.”

Here's how to unlock Trusted Connections?

To unlock Trusted Connections, users should use the company’s latest age estimation technology for the age verification procedure by clicking a selfie; they are required to get an estimation of at least 13 years old to access Trusted Connections.

With the latest safety tools, Roblox is offering a range of features to parents to comprehend their kids usage and presence on the platform.

Furthermore, parents will receive notification when their kids make a certain transaction on Roblox.

Related
Read more : Sci-Tech

Reddit introduces age verification in the UK to comply with latest rules
Reddit introduces age verification in the UK to comply with latest rules
Restricted content will remain hidden from users under 18, which includes self-harm posts, disordered eating, and more

Amazon dives into AI vibe coding with ‘Kiro’ preview
Amazon dives into AI vibe coding with ‘Kiro’ preview
Kiro currently supports several languages, including English and more

Meta announces policy to curb 'unoriginal' content on Facebook
Meta announces policy to curb 'unoriginal' content on Facebook
This significant effort is a part of Meta's broader push to secure content integrity and support original creators on Meta

Google NotebookLM receives featured notebooks with expert-curated content
Google NotebookLM receives featured notebooks with expert-curated content
Google NotebookLM's latest update offers a curated collection of premium content developed in partnership with famous authors

WhatsApp support just got easier with new instant chat feature
WhatsApp support just got easier with new instant chat feature
The new feature now simplifies the access by allowing users to open a support chat right away

Mark Zuckerberg unveils massive billion-dollar plans for AI data centers
Mark Zuckerberg unveils massive billion-dollar plans for AI data centers
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg vows to bring the first multi-gigawatt data centre online next year

Google to combine ChromeOS and Android in major platform overhaul
Google to combine ChromeOS and Android in major platform overhaul
Google is still collecting feedbacks and exploring ideas to improve the project before it is officially released

WhatsApp testing new ‘Questions’ feature for channels with private responses
WhatsApp testing new ‘Questions’ feature for channels with private responses
In the past few days, WhatsApp has introduced several new and unique features to give users a fresh experience