Anthropic introduces API for AI-powered web search

Anthropic has launched the latest application programming interface (API) that enables its Claude AI models to browse across the web.
The company announced on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, that developers using the latest technology can create Claude-powered apps that deliver real-time data.
The release of the API comes as AI companies seek to augment their models in several ways that may attract new customers to their platforms.
Last week, the company released a tool to connect applications to Clause and diversify “deep research” capability that allows Claude to search enterprise accounts, websites, and more.
“Developers can now augment Claude’s comprehensive knowledge with current, real-world data by enabling the web search tool when making requests to [our] API. With web search, developers can now build AI solutions that tap into current information without needing to manage their own web search infrastructure,” the company said in a press release.
When the web search API is enabled, Claude will utilise unique “reasoning” capabilities to determine whether a given request would benefit from real-time information.
In addition, Claude will refine its queries and conduct several searches, using previous results to inform subsequent queries.
Developers can customise their behaviour and specify domains from which Claude is enabled and not enabled to browse.
Pricing
The API is currently available for $10 per 1,000 searches. It works with Anthropic’s Claude 3.7 Sonnet, the latest Claude 3.5 Sonnet models.