Sci-Tech

Anthropic introduces API for AI-powered web search

Anthropic's latest API is currently available for $10 per 1,000 searches

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 08, 2025
Anthropic introduces API for AI-powered web search
Anthropic introduces API for AI-powered web search

Anthropic has launched the latest application programming interface (API) that enables its Claude AI models to browse across the web.

The company announced on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, that developers using the latest technology can create Claude-powered apps that deliver real-time data.

The release of the API comes as AI companies seek to augment their models in several ways that may attract new customers to their platforms.

Last week, the company released a tool to connect applications to Clause and diversify “deep research” capability that allows Claude to search enterprise accounts, websites, and more.

“Developers can now augment Claude’s comprehensive knowledge with current, real-world data by enabling the web search tool when making requests to [our] API. With web search, developers can now build AI solutions that tap into current information without needing to manage their own web search infrastructure,” the company said in a press release.

When the web search API is enabled, Claude will utilise unique “reasoning” capabilities to determine whether a given request would benefit from real-time information.

In addition, Claude will refine its queries and conduct several searches, using previous results to inform subsequent queries.

Developers can customise their behaviour and specify domains from which Claude is enabled and not enabled to browse.

Pricing

The API is currently available for $10 per 1,000 searches. It works with Anthropic’s Claude 3.7 Sonnet, the latest Claude 3.5 Sonnet models. 

Iga Swiatek crushes Cocciaretto to reach Italian Open third round

Iga Swiatek crushes Cocciaretto to reach Italian Open third round
Anthropic introduces API for AI-powered web search

Anthropic introduces API for AI-powered web search
King Charles, Queen Camilla share poignant message after VE Day service

King Charles, Queen Camilla share poignant message after VE Day service
This new drug may help reduce LDL cholesterol, study

This new drug may help reduce LDL cholesterol, study
Samsung to launch first Android 16 beta soon: Report
Samsung to launch first Android 16 beta soon: Report
Google Maps receives ability to scan Your iPhone screenshots for places
Google Maps receives ability to scan Your iPhone screenshots for places
Mistral Medium 3 multimodal AI model unveiled with advanced capabilities
Mistral Medium 3 multimodal AI model unveiled with advanced capabilities
Meta to bring ‘Facial Recognition’ support for smart glasses: Report
Meta to bring ‘Facial Recognition’ support for smart glasses: Report
Mark Zuckerberg’s AI ad tool receives backlash over user experience
Mark Zuckerberg’s AI ad tool receives backlash over user experience
OpenAI appoints Fidji Simo, Instacart CEO as head of applications
OpenAI appoints Fidji Simo, Instacart CEO as head of applications
Samsung reveals launch date for Galaxy S25 Edge: All you need to know
Samsung reveals launch date for Galaxy S25 Edge: All you need to know
Apple to add AI search options on Safari: Report
Apple to add AI search options on Safari: Report
Amazon to launch on an AI code generation tool 'Kiro': Report
Amazon to launch on an AI code generation tool 'Kiro': Report
Spotify’s provides users more control over their listening experience
Spotify’s provides users more control over their listening experience
When is the full moon? May's Flower Moon to illuminate skies soon in Kentucky
When is the full moon? May's Flower Moon to illuminate skies soon in Kentucky
Google updates Gemini 2.5 Pro with enhanced coding capabilities
Google updates Gemini 2.5 Pro with enhanced coding capabilities