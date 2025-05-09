World

Ivanka Trump gives surprise update about her 'passion' amid break from politics

Ivanka Trump has spoken publicly for the first time since father President Donald Trump has taken office in 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 09, 2025
Ivanka Trump made first major public appearance during dad's President Donald Trump's second term.

On Thursday, May 8, the first daughter of the US represented private sector company at Bentonville, Arkansas.

The event was an annual gathering of philanthropy and business leaders.

During father's first presidency term, Ivanka presided over women's economic empowerment initiatives and now she has turned to a new business venture focused on expanding fresh produce access.

Ivanka Trump's new passion after leaving political world behind

In the event, Ivanka promoted Planet Harvest, a Chicago-based fresh produce company that she co-founded two years ago.

Thurday event marked the first time she publicly spoken during president's second term after she confirmed in 2022 that she has no plans to go back to the political scenes.

A source informed Herald, that "her participation in this is about regional private sector innovation" along with increasing access to fresh food and supporting local farmers.

Furthermore, an insider also shared with the outlet that Ivanka's new quest is "a passion of hers."

Ivanka Trump: Putting herself and family first

Ivanka – who spent all her adult life supporting dad – from working real state to reality television to being the senior adviser with a West Wing office, had left Washington in January 2021.

With a decision to prioritise her family, sources close to the 43-year-old shared that she's quite content with her decision to leave the political world behind.

Ivanka with her husband Jared Kushner and three children – Arabella Kushner, 13, Joseph Kushner, 11 and Theodore Kushner, 8 – is enjoying a relatively private life in Miami.

