IPL 2025 postponed indefinitely despite 12 games remaining

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has been halted indefinitely as the T20 cricket league was reaching it's conclusion.
On Friday, May 9, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made the decision to discontinue the league in the wake of ongoing tension between India and Pakistan.
What prompted the decision to suspend IPL 2025?
The development came after a match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) was called off midway on Thursday due to emergency blackout in Dharamsala.
After the airport in the town was closed off, the players and support staff of both teams travelled to Delhi by special train organised by the IPL on Friday morning.
IPL 2025 remaining matches schedule
As of now, IPL 2025 has concluded 58 games and 12 matches are left to play in the group stage.
The previous schedule for the remaining matches included three in Ahmadabad, two in Lucknow and Bengaluru, and one play in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Jaipur, Hyderabad.
Furthermore, the playoffs were set to take place in Hyderabad and Kolkata.
The suspension of IPL came after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) – the same format cricket league of the neighbouring country – was confirmed to move to UAE for the rest of the matches.
What is IPL?
Founded in 2007, the cricket league features ten state and city based franchise teams, who play the game in Twenty20 format.
The IPL 2025 is the 18th edition of the league and is suspend, however, no details about the continuation has been confirmed.