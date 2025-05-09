Sports

IPL 2025 postponed indefinitely despite 12 games remaining

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, led by Gujrat Titans has been suspended

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 09, 2025
IPL 2025 postponed indefinitely despite 12 games remaining
IPL 2025 postponed indefinitely despite 12 games remaining

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has been halted indefinitely as the T20 cricket league was reaching it's conclusion.

On Friday, May 9, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made the decision to discontinue the league in the wake of ongoing tension between India and Pakistan.

What prompted the decision to suspend IPL 2025?

The development came after a match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) was called off midway on Thursday due to emergency blackout in Dharamsala.

After the airport in the town was closed off, the players and support staff of both teams travelled to Delhi by special train organised by the IPL on Friday morning.

IPL 2025 remaining matches schedule

As of now, IPL 2025 has concluded 58 games and 12 matches are left to play in the group stage.

The previous schedule for the remaining matches included three in Ahmadabad, two in Lucknow and Bengaluru, and one play in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Jaipur, Hyderabad.

Furthermore, the playoffs were set to take place in Hyderabad and Kolkata.

The suspension of IPL came after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) – the same format cricket league of the neighbouring country – was confirmed to move to UAE for the rest of the matches.

What is IPL?

Founded in 2007, the cricket league features ten state and city based franchise teams, who play the game in Twenty20 format.

The IPL 2025 is the 18th edition of the league and is suspend, however, no details about the continuation has been confirmed.

Princess Eugenie brings sister Beatrice to tears with emotional confession

Princess Eugenie brings sister Beatrice to tears with emotional confession
Kate Middleton receives special honour one year after cancer diagnosis

Kate Middleton receives special honour one year after cancer diagnosis
Tom Cruise reveals unusual diet secret behind his 'Mission: Impossible' stunts

Tom Cruise reveals unusual diet secret behind his 'Mission: Impossible' stunts
5 hard-hitting high school K-dramas for US teens after ‘Adolescence’

5 hard-hitting high school K-dramas for US teens after ‘Adolescence’
Stephen Curry gives first statement after hamstring injury
Stephen Curry gives first statement after hamstring injury
Tom Brady names NFL legends he feared most on field
Tom Brady names NFL legends he feared most on field
Iga Swiatek crushes Cocciaretto to reach Italian Open third round
Iga Swiatek crushes Cocciaretto to reach Italian Open third round
Marvel Rivals update brings beach-themed skins, other advancements
Marvel Rivals update brings beach-themed skins, other advancements
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 releases highly-demanded feature
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 releases highly-demanded feature
David Beckham pays heartfelt tribute to Salford City after taking full ownership
David Beckham pays heartfelt tribute to Salford City after taking full ownership
Nikola Jokic makes brutally honest admission after Nuggets' Game 2 loss
Nikola Jokic makes brutally honest admission after Nuggets' Game 2 loss
Minecraft rolls out new snapshot update for Java players
Minecraft rolls out new snapshot update for Java players
Tom Brady opens up on parenting regret after Gisele Bündchen divorce
Tom Brady opens up on parenting regret after Gisele Bündchen divorce
Alexander Zverev makes surprising admission on Jannik Sinner return from ban
Alexander Zverev makes surprising admission on Jannik Sinner return from ban
Jannik Sinner confirms split with Anna Kalinskaya: ‘Not in relationship’
Jannik Sinner confirms split with Anna Kalinskaya: ‘Not in relationship’
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Declan Rice names his GOAT
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Declan Rice names his GOAT