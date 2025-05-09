Sports

Chet Lemon, World Series champion dies at 70

Major League Baseball (MLB) legend Chet Lemon passed away quietly in his sleep at the age of 70

  May 09, 2025
Chet Lemon, who won a World Series in 1984 with Detroit Tigers passed away at the age of 70.

The tragedy, which struck the baseball world on Thursday, May 8, was confirmed by Lemon's wife Gigi Lemon.

She informed with the Detroit Free Press noting, "He was sleeping on his reclining sofa, he just wasn’t responsive."

Chet Lemon ailment before passing

The three-time All-Star centre fielder had battled rare blood disease for the past three decades and suffered series of strokes, which left him unable to walk or talk.

Chet Lemon baseball career

Lemon played seven seasons with the Chicago White Sox from 1975 to 1981 and nine seasons with Tigers from 1982 to 1990.

During his baseball career, Lemon batted with an average of 0.273, Run batted in (RBI) were 884, 215 home runs, scored runs 973 and 1,875 hits in total of 1,988 games.

In 1977, Lemon made an astonishing record as an outfielder with 512 putouts, a benchmark which is still standing in American League.

Detroit Tigers on Chet Lemon's death

The Detroit Tigers expressed their grief over the legends passing as they shared a statement noting, "The Detroit Tigers join all of baseball in mourning the passing of Chet Lemon."

"While he was a World Series champion and All-Star on the field, perhaps his biggest impact came off of it," the memoir statement  added.

Sharing the 70-year-old players true passion, they penned, "That includes creating the Chet Lemon Foundation and dedicating much of his post-playing career to youth baseball development."

Lemon was born in Jackson, Mississippi, however the family moved to Los Angeles very early in his life.

He was a 22nd overall pick for the Oakland Athletics in the  1972 draft out of LA's Fremont High School.

