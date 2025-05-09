Sci-Tech

Meta makes key changes to Threads for better user experience

Threads has rolled out major changes for users to keep track of their account restrictions

  • May 09, 2025
Threads has introduced a new accountability tool that allows users to check how their accounts are being disciplined for breaking platform's rules.

On Friday, May 9, the social media announced that it is adding account dashboard, similar to Instagram and Facebook, which will show when posted content has been removed from the feed.

Furthermore, it would also show posts that cannot be recommended to other users because they violate the Threads community guidelines.

If the user believes that their account was penalised unfairly, then they can use the account status dashboard to appeal the decision.

Aim of account dashboard on Threads

The aim of this brand new feature is to provide users with more clarity over the actions taken against the accounts, while also restoring content that has been restricted by mistake.

The account dashboard can be accessed from the "account" section in the settings menu.

Meta tries to monetise Threads

On the other hand, Threads is also increasing it's effort to monetise the platform as Meta announced that it will soon begin to test video ads on the social media platform.

According to IAB NewFronts, a "small number" of 19:9 or 1:1 videos will be run by advertisers to appear in Threads user’s feeds between the genuine content.

This moves comes after advertisement was first introduced to the platform in January 2025 and later was expanded globally last month.

