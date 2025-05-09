Sports

Novak Djokovic to make surprise wildcard entry into 2025 Gonet Geneva Open

Gonet Geneva Open is seen as the final chance for the players to practice and prepare before the French Open

  Web Desk
  • |
  May 09, 2025
Novak Djokovic to make surprise wildcard entry into 2025 Gonet Geneva Open
Novak Djokovic to make surprise wildcard entry into 2025 Gonet Geneva Open

Novak Djokovic has taken a wildcard entry to participate in the 2025 Gonet Geneva Open, which is scheduled from May 17 to May 24.

This tournament is seen as the final chance for the players to practice and prepare before the French Open.

The 37-year-old Serbian player has withdrawn from the Italian Open without sharing any reason for skipping the Rome tournament.

Djokovic has lost his last three matches after being knocked out early in two clay tournaments in Monte Carlo and Madrid.

So far this season, he has won 12 out of 19 matches and is now hoping to perform better at the Geneva tournament.

The Geneva Open field looks competitive this year with players like Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud, Grigor Dimitrov and others joining the tournament.

Novak Djokovic's remarkable achievements in tennis

Djokovic has made history in tennis with multiple record breaking achievements.

He is the only player to hold all four Grand Slam tournaments across three different surfaces (hard court, clay and grass).

Djokovic is also the only player to achieved a triple Career Grand Slam.

Another remarkable feat is his completion of a Career Golden Masters where he won all nine ATP Masters 1000 events at least once.

