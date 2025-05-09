World

Pope Leo XIV delivers powerful homily in first Mass as new pontiff

Robert Prevost, from the United States became the spiritual leader of Catholics worldwide on May 8, 2025

  by Web Desk
  • |
  May 09, 2025


Pope Leo XIV led his first Mass as the 267th pontiff on Friday, May 9 in the Sistine Chapel.

Robert Prevost, from the United States became the spiritual leader of Catholics worldwide on Thursday, May 8.

The identity of the 69-year-old pontiff was revealed shortly after white smoke arose from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel on the second and last day of conclave.

Pope Leo message of hope for the Catholic Church:

As per multiple outlets, Pope Leo expressed hope that his time as pope would help the Catholic Church become beacon during "dark nights of this world."

He was wearing modest white and gold religious robes during the ceremony.

Pope Leo began his homily with few words in english and then delivered the rest of it fluently in Italian.

"God has called me by your election to succeed the prince of the apostles, and has entrusted this treasure to me," he told cardinals in the chapel.

He added, "For we are the people whom God has chosen as his own, so that we may declare the wonderful deeds of him who called us out of darkness into his marvellous light."

Pope Leo holds Peruvian nationality and is well-regarded for his work with underprivileged communities and his efforts to promote unity.

The new pope, fond of tennis and known as Father Bob, is seen as a quiet reformer who would continue Pope Francis's work.

