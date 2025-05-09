Underwater volcano near US coast could erupt soon with growing concerns

An underwater volcano near the US coast, named Axial Seamount is showing signs of activity that suggest it might erupt soon.
Scientists have been monitoring the volcano for many years and recent signs of earthquakes have increased concerns.
As per multiple reports, it is located about 300 miles off the coast of Oregan and scientists has stated that the eruption could happen at any point between now and the end of 2025.
Bill Chadwick, a volcanologist and research professor at Oregon State University, said in a statement, "This volcano is similar to the ones in Hawaii that erupt very fluid lavas. They tend to inflate like a balloon in between eruptions. At Axial, the seafloor is actually rising, and that’s a big signal."
Is there a threat to people from this volcano eruption?
It is pertinent to note that the Volcano's peak is about a mile below the surface of the ocean, so there is no direct threat to human even if it erupts and would likely be unnoticed by people on land.
Chadwick elaborated, "There’s no explosion or anything, so it would really have no impact on people. Even if you were out on a boat right over the seamount when it’s erupting, you probably would never know it."
The height of the volcano's peak underwater is being compared to the famous landmark Space Needle in Seattle.