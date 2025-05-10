World

UK Weather: Thunderstorms set to hit after scorching 27C weekend

The arrival of lower pressure from the south will bring showers and possibly thunderstorms

The UK is preparing for three days of thunderstorms with the Met Office issuing an alert due to expected high temperatures of up to 27C over the weekend.

On Saturday, May 10, most parts of the UK will experience sunny and dry conditions, with temperatures in the low 20C range.

In particular, areas such as eastern Wales, the Midlands, East Anglia and the south of England could see temperatures reach as high as 24C.

Although Saturday will mostly remain dry and clear, the weather will change by Saturday night.

As per multiple reports, the arrival of lower pressure from the south will bring showers and possibly thunderstorms, especially in the southwest of the UK which could continue into Sunday morning.

The Met Office warned that Wales and parts of southern England could experience especially intense thunderstorms by Monday, May 12.

How long will the warm weather last in the UK?

As per the reports, the warm weather is expected to continue over the weekend with temperatures possibly reaching 26C to 27C on Sunday and Monday.

Although there's still a chance of rain showers in the far south on Tuesday, most parts of the UK are likely to enjoy another bright and sunny day.

