Lemmy Kilmister statue unveiled in hometown with portion of his ashes

A statue of the iconic heavy metal singer Lemmy Kilmister has been revealed in his hometown on Friday, May 10.
A 2.25-meter tall black bronze statue, which was crafted by local sculptor Andy Edwards, serves as a tribute to Lemmy.
Hundreds of music fans gathered in Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent to witness the unveiling of the statue in Market Place, as per BBC.
The statue of Lemmy contains a portion of his ashes and these ashes were brought to the unveiling ceremony in a procession of motorbikes.
The statue portrays Lemmy in his classic pose, singing into a microphone while playing his Rickenbacker bass guitar.
The sculptor expressed that Lemmy was one of his heroes and had a significant impact on his life.
Edwards has previously created statues of notable figure like The Beatles, Bob Marley, Sir Alex Ferguson, Muhammad Ali and the Bee Gees.
Lemmy diagnosed with prostate cancer days before death
The legendary singer, whose real name was Fraser Kilmister, was diagnosed with prostate cancer just two days before his death.
Lemmy was the founder and the leader of the heavy metal band Motörhead where he was the lead vocalist, bassist and primary songwriter.
Before forming Motörhead, he was also a member of the band Hawkwind from 1971 to 1975.
In addition to his career in music, Lemmy also appeared in small roles in film and tv shows.