Red Bull boss defends Max Verstappen: ‘He is a great guy, not a diva’

Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has stepped forward to defend Max Verstappen amid ongoing rumours about his salty attitude.
The RB boss has praised the four-time Formula One World Drivers Champion for his work ethic and knowledge about the cars.
When asked by De Telegraaf if Max is the team boss, Oliver responded, "That's nonsense. I can tell you that all agreements are clear, and he's never made a single request of me. The same goes for his manager and father."
He added, “Max is clear about what he wants, and that's okay, because he's the best driver in the world.”
The CEO hopes Max stays with the team long-term, even if it goes beyond an F1 driver role.
Oliver continued, “Max is a great guy, not a diva. Again, I'm sure he'll stay with us forever. If he ever retires as a driver. I hope he stays with us in another role. His knowledge and feel for a car are so special, and he can consult with his engineers at a very high level. That makes him unique."
Max joined the Red Bull Racing team in 2016, being promoted mid-season from their junior team.
In the 2025 F1 season, the Dutch driver scored 421 points and finished in second place, behind McLaren driver and this year's champion, Lando Norris.