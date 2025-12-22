Sunny Deol shares Dharmendra’s final video message seeking pardon before death

Trending
  • By Sidra Khan
Sunny Deol has unveiled a special video message from his father Dharmendra.

Nearly a month after the legendary Indian film star breathed his last at the age of 89, his eldest child, Sunny, took to Instagram to share an emotional final video message recorded by the Sholay actor before his demise.

In the poignant video, the late actor shared a heartwarming message as he wrapped up the filming of his last movie, Ikkis.

“I am extremely happy to be with Maddock Films. The team, the captain Sriram ji… the film is done in a very nice way. I think people in both India and Pakistan should watch it,” he stated in the clip.

The video also included a series of tender moments as the cast and crew of Ikkis bid farewell on the set.

“I am a bit sad today for the last day of shooting,” said Dharmendra, followed by a deeply touching message, expressing love to fans and asking for forgiveness.

He said, “I love you all. Kuch kahi koi galti ho gayi ho toh uske liye kshama karna (If I made a mistake somewhere, please forgive me for that).”

Captioning the post, Sunny Deol wrote, “A smile that lit up the darkness. Generosity without limits. Love for my papa is deeply rooted in our hearts. He has blessed us with his final film, Ikkis. Let’s celebrate him in movie halls this New Year.”

Dharmendra’s last movie Ikkis is slated to release on January 1, 2026.

The actor passed away on November 24, 2025, at his Mumbai residence after age-related illness.

