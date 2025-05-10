Most popular baby names of 2024 revealed: Discover top picks

The most popular baby names in the United States for 2024 have been released with Liam and Olivia taking the top spots once again.
This list is based on names given on Social Security card applications and include data from all 50 states.
Liam and Olivia have now been the most chosen names in the country for six years in a row, as per Mail.
While, the name Liam was the most popular names for boys in the US in 2024 for the eight year in a row.
Out of the 3.6 million babies born in the US last year, 22,164 were given the name Liam and 14,718 were named Olivia.
The names in second place also stayed the same for the sixth year, Noah for boys and Emma for girls.
Other popular names:
After Liam, the next most popular names for boys were Noah, Oliver, Theodore, James, Henry, Mateo, Elijah, Lucas and William.
While, for girls, after Olivia, the top names were Emma, Amelia, Charlotte, Mia, Sophia, Isabella, Evelyn, Ava and Sofia.
The Social Security Administration pointed out that the growing popularity of certain new names is often influenced by social media influencers and popular TV shows.
The name Ailany, which means "chief" in Hawaiian, has become the most rapidly rising name for girls in 2024.
Meanwhile, for boys, the name Truce, which means "peace" in Old English has also become much more popular.