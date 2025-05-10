Borderlands 4 early access: Who gets to play first?

Sports

Borderlands 4 is expected to have advanced graphics, features to provide advanced gameplay experience

  • May 10, 2025
Gearbox Software has officially announced how some Borderlands 4 fans can play the game months in advance of its launch date.

The developer company revealed on Saturday, May 10, 2025, that it has been six years since the last mainline game in the Borderlands series, and gamers have patiently waited for the next iteration to arrive.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Gearbox unleashed that gamers will be able to get hands-on playtime with Borderlands 4 at the upcoming Borderlands Fan Fest, which is set to be held on June 21, 2025, in Downtown Los Angeles.

Source: X/ @Borderlands

This results in gamers will be able to experience the next game in the Borderlands series almost three months before its full release.

Earlier last year, the Fan Fest gave fans a look at the first trailer for the critically panned Borderlands movie, which was released late last year to plenty of disappointment.

It's fair to suggest that fans want to see Borderlands 4 surpass the quality of the Borderlands movie when it launches later this year.

As the release of Borderlands 4 draws closer, Gearbox has continued to show small pieces of gameplay that have given fans a clear idea of what to expect from the title.

To note, Borderlands 4 is expected to have advanced graphics, and features to provide an advanced gameplay experience. 

