India, Pakistan agrees on ‘full, immediate’ ceasefire, Trump announces

  • May 10, 2025
Donald Trump announced that India and Pakistan have agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire” after US-mediated talks.

Taking to the social media platform Truth Social on Saturday, May 10, 2025, President Trump said that the two neighbours have agreed on a ceasefire after United States-facilitated talks.

He wrote, “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE.”

“Congratulations to both countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence,” he added.

According to BBC, the full and immediate ceasefire between India and Pakistan began at 17:00 local time (12:30 BST).

Moreover, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio asserted that the two countries have also agreed to “start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site” and hailed “Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif for their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace."

As per Rubio, Vice President JD Vance spent the past 48 hours with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif.

India and Pakistan confirm ceasefire

Indian and Pakistani officials confirmed the ceasefire shortly after the US president's announcement.

Pakistan said that it has always “strived for peace” while Indian defence officials asserted that its army will remain “vigilant” to retain the “sovereignty” of the country.

Indian Navy Captain Raghu Nair told the news conference while the army, navy and armed forces will be adhering to the agreement, “We remain prepared to launch what is necessary for the defence of our nation.”

On the other hand, the Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan, Ishaq Dar, said, “Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!"

Tension between India and Pakistan

The tension between two countries arose after a fatal militant attack on Indian tourists in Pahalgam in late April. Delhi accused Pakistan of supporting the attack while Islamabad denies the involvement.

After the attack, India suspended the landmark Indus Water Treaty and, on May 7, 2025, launched missile strikes on Pakistani territory. The two countries then exchanged fire and airstrikes in the most serious confrontation in decades.

