Putin proposes ‘serious, direct talks’ with Ukraine amid ceasefire calls

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for "direct talks" with Ukraine, saying they should "start without delay, as early as 15 May."
According to BBC, Putin in a rare televised late-night address from the Kremlin on Saturday, said, "We seek serious talks... to remove the root causes of the conflict and start moving towards a lasting, strong peace."
It came hours after European leaders - including UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron - visited Ukraine and urged Russia to agree to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had said in response that Moscow would "have to think this through" - but warned that "trying to pressure us is quite useless."
In his statement, Putin said he would "not rule out" the possibility that the talks - which he proposed should take place in Turkey's largest city Istanbul - could result in Russia and Ukraine agreeing "new ceasefires, a new truce".
The Russian leader said he would speak to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday to discuss the details.
Kyiv has not responded to the invitation, which came on the same day European leaders travelled to the Ukrainian capital and called on Moscow to agree to a month-long ceasefire, starting on Monday.
Leaders of France, Germany, the UK and Poland - part of the so-called "coalition of the willing" - were hosted by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and took part in a joint news conference during the trip.