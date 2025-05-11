Alexander Zverev faces backlash for ‘rude’ remarks at Italian Open

Alexander Zverev is facing extreme backlash from fans for his “rude” remarks during omn-court interview at Italian Open.
According to Sportskeeda, Zverev gave a somewhat cold response to an on-court interviewer at Foro Italico following his second-round win over Argentina's Camilo Ugo Carabelli at the Italian Open on Saturday, May 10.
The German has since been criticized by a large section of tennis fans on social media for his reaction.
Zverev in his response to the interviewer suggesting that he had suffered a fair few early losses at this year's 1000-level events said, “I mean, I didn't.”
“But you know, I won a tournament two weeks ago, so I don't really like to think about it. That's your job thinking about stupid questions when the match is an hour long, so I'll leave it up to you,” he continued.
While a few fans defended Alexander Zverev for his reply, most on X (formerly Twitter) were outraged by the World No. 2's apparent lack of respect towards the interviewer.
One fan pointed out that the title victory the German was referring to, which came at the BMW Open in Munich a couple of weeks ago, wasn't all that great, as he faced relatively easy opposition at the ATP 500 tournament.
A fan claimed, “Flexing a 500 title where you had to beat just ONE top 30 player... loser.”
“It’s absolutely ridiculous and saddening that a psychopath and a threat to other human beings is let loose to play tennis," another one mentioned.