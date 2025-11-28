Antoine Dupont set for return after eight months out with knee injury

France captain Antoine Dupont is set to return from a serious knee injury in Toulouse's Top 14 game against Racing 92 on Saturday, November 29.
The player has been sidelined since March after tearing the cruciate ligaments in his knee during France’s Six Nations victory over Ireland in Dublin.
Toulouse assistant coach Jean Bouilhou told reporters on Friday, November 28, "Straight away he found his footing again. He's such a talented player, at the highest level. He also has a form of authority over our gameplan. I think he'll get back his best quickly," as per BBC Sports.
"I haven't seen a drop in quality compared to last year. We're quite reassured to see him, in that regard," Bouilhou added.
Dupont, who recently extended his contract with the club until 2031 has been listed as a substitute as Top 14 leaders Toulouse take on Racing 92 at Stade Ernest Wallon.
The 29-year-old has won two Six Nations tittles with France and helped France's Sevens team win Olympic gold at the Paris Games last year.
With Toulouse, he has won five Top 14 championships and two Investec Champions Cups.
Champions Cup defenders Toulouse are at the top of the Top 14 standings with seven wins from 10 games as they aim for their 25th title.