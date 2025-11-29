Sports

Kenny Macintyre shares shocking health update on air

BBC Radio Scotland presenter Kenny Macintyre surprised listeners as he spoke candidly about a personal health matter

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Kenny Macintyre shares shocking health update on air

BBC Radio Scotland listeners were met with unexpected news during the Saturday afternoon show Off The Ball, as presenter Kenny Macintyre shared devastating health update.

The 57-year-old broadcaster revealed that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in the UK with around 63,000 new cases and 12,000 deaths annually.

Macintyre, has a family history of prostate cancer with three of his uncles having had the disease, so he has been getting regularly checkups every three months to detect it early.

He told the BBC show, "Obviously it's not the news anyone wants to be told but I am very lucky to have caught this early, and I believe that is only because I pushed for regular testing."

"I had absolutely no symptoms and all examinations indicated things were normal. Had it not been for the regular checks, which revealed the rising trend in my PSA levels, things may be very different," Macintyre added.

Macintyre adviced men over 50, especially those with a family history of prostate cancer to ask their doctors for a PSA test.

This blood test checks the level of a protein called prostate-specific antigen (PSA) produced by the prostate gland which can help detect signs of prostate cancer early.

