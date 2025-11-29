Sports

Alcaraz and Sinner face massive fines as ATP penalty costs millions

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from the Davis Cup after ATP World Tour Finals

  By Bushra Saleem
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner knew it was coming, but the full extent of the financial blow they have both been handed has been confirmed.

According to Tennis365, the top two players in men’s tennis was always on course to finish top of the ATP Tour’s bonus pool rankings, with huge financial payments handed out to players who break into the list.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have been forced to give up millions after infringing ATP Tour rules, who earn the most ATP Rankings points at marquee events on the men’s tour.

The total of this Bonus Pool is $21 million, up from $11.5 million in 2022, but there are strict rules around the distribution of cash and they have affected Alcaraz and Sinner.

Alcaraz topped the bonus pool list for 2025 and was entitled to $4.8million, but there’s a rule that reduces a player’s reward by 25 per cent for every Masters 1000 tournament missed due to withdrawal or injury.

As Alcaraz missed the Canadian Open and Shanghai Masters and his payment was therefore reduced by 50 per-cent.

He also missed the Madrid Open, but he was not punished for that absence, as he showed up at the event and completed his media duties, which ensured he would not be punished.

It means Alcaraz will get a $2.4million payment from the ATP bonus pool, which can be added to his $18,803,427 prize money for the season.

Meanwhile, for missing four ATP 1000 events means Sinner does not qualify for any bonus pool payments, even though he would have got more than $2m after finishing second in the 2025 table behind Alcaraz.

