Sports

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: Eddie Hearn issues stark warning ahead of fight

Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is all set to take on YouTube star Jake Paul

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: Eddie Hearn issues stark warning ahead of fight
Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: Eddie Hearn issues stark warning ahead of fight

Eddie Hearn has issued a stark warning ahead of one of boxing's most anticipated showdown between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua.

The fight is scheduled to take place on December 19, at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

This will be Joshua’s first fight against an American since his knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in September.

Paul first gained fame through his YouTube channel, which now has nearly 21 million subscribers.

British sports promoter and the chairman of Matchroom Sport and Professional Darts Corporation, Hearn warned that the boxing world could be dramatically shaken if Paul defeats Joshua.

Hearn said of Paul, "He is a top 50, in the world, cruiserweight. He is a legitimate cruiserweight now. I just don't think he's world class and I don't think there's any non-world class cruiserweight that can step up to heavyweight and beat Anthony Joshua," as per Sky News.

He added, "Maybe I'm wrong. If I'm wrong, I think my time's up. Not just AJ and me retire, I think we should all retire. So AJ the weight of boxing is on your shoulders, my man!"

This warning comes as Joshua is much bigger and more experienced than Paul, being an Olympic gold medalist and two-time heavyweight world champion while Paul has only 13 fights and competes at a lighter weight.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Antoine Dupont set for return after eight months out with knee injury

Antoine Dupont set for return after eight months out with knee injury
Antoine Dupont has won five Top 14 championships and two Investec Champions Cups

Simone Biles gives fans sneak peek of her glamorous Thanksgiving celebrations

Simone Biles gives fans sneak peek of her glamorous Thanksgiving celebrations
The Olympic champion Simone Biles celebrated Thanksgiving in a unique way

Old Trafford in line to host Women’s World Cup 2035 as UK makes joint bid

Old Trafford in line to host Women’s World Cup 2035 as UK makes joint bid
Manchester United's proposed new stadium has been named as a venue for the 2035 Women's World Cup

Verstappen warns Piastri of being 'No 2 driver' if he helps Norris

Verstappen warns Piastri of being 'No 2 driver' if he helps Norris
The Red Bull driver has urged Oscar Piastri to focus on his own wins over following McLaren's orders

Australian captain to miss second Ashes Test amid back injury

Australian captain to miss second Ashes Test amid back injury
Australia has announced its squad for the second Ashes Test, which will be without Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood

David Beckham embarks on meaningful journey after knighthood honour

David Beckham embarks on meaningful journey after knighthood honour
The English superstar marked a visit to Mumbai, India, for a key initiative about children's education

Fuzzy Zoeller, two-time major champion dies at 74

Fuzzy Zoeller, two-time major champion dies at 74
The golf legend had an exceptional golfing career, as he was a Masters champion in 1979 and the US Open winner in 1984

Cristiano Ronaldo makes unexpected career move at age 40

Cristiano Ronaldo makes unexpected career move at age 40
Ronaldo is all set to play in his sixth World Cup at the age of 41 which will probably be his last tournament.

Diogo Jota’s wife posts heartfelt memories on daughter’s first birthday

Diogo Jota’s wife posts heartfelt memories on daughter’s first birthday
Diogo jota's wife Ruth paid heartfelt tribute to mark their daughter's 1st birthday

Valve adds Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller support to Steam

Valve adds Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller support to Steam
The significant update brings GameCube controller support in 'Wii-U mode' with rumble functionality on Windows

Lamine Yamal faces harsh reality check from Saha over Messi expectations

Lamine Yamal faces harsh reality check from Saha over Messi expectations
Yamal's impressive playing style and position on the field often draw comparisons to Lionel Messi by fans

Sony announces PlayStation Plus monthly games for December 2025

Sony announces PlayStation Plus monthly games for December 2025
PlayStation Plus monthly games for December 2025 will include Lego Horizon Adventures, Neon White and Outlast Trials, and more