Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: Eddie Hearn issues stark warning ahead of fight

Eddie Hearn has issued a stark warning ahead of one of boxing's most anticipated showdown between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua.
The fight is scheduled to take place on December 19, at the Kaseya Center in Miami.
This will be Joshua’s first fight against an American since his knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in September.
Paul first gained fame through his YouTube channel, which now has nearly 21 million subscribers.
British sports promoter and the chairman of Matchroom Sport and Professional Darts Corporation, Hearn warned that the boxing world could be dramatically shaken if Paul defeats Joshua.
Hearn said of Paul, "He is a top 50, in the world, cruiserweight. He is a legitimate cruiserweight now. I just don't think he's world class and I don't think there's any non-world class cruiserweight that can step up to heavyweight and beat Anthony Joshua," as per Sky News.
He added, "Maybe I'm wrong. If I'm wrong, I think my time's up. Not just AJ and me retire, I think we should all retire. So AJ the weight of boxing is on your shoulders, my man!"
This warning comes as Joshua is much bigger and more experienced than Paul, being an Olympic gold medalist and two-time heavyweight world champion while Paul has only 13 fights and competes at a lighter weight.