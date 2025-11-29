Sports

Lionel Messi confirms Hyderabad stop during 'GOAT Tour to India 2025'

  By Bushra Saleem
Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi has confirmed the addition of Hyderabad to his much-anticipated “GOAT Tour to India 2025” in December.

According to Sports Star, the World Cup-winning captain will be in Hyderabad after the Kolkata leg - the first of his tour. He will then proceed to Mumbai and New Delhi, where he is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Confirming his fourth stop, the eight-time Ballon d’Or award winner express, “Thanks for all the love from India. The GOAT tour kicks off in a few weeks’ time. I’m happy to share that Hyderabad has been added to my visits to Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi. See you soon, India!”

The decision to add Hyderabad came in the wake of the cancellation of Argentina’s proposed friendly in Kochi, which had been originally announced by Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman for November 17.

The revised plan ensured that Messi’s GOAT Tour would span all the four corners of India, east (Kolkata), south (Hyderabad), west (Mumbai) and north (New Delhi).

Messi will start his tour in Kolkata on December 13, followed by Hyderabad the same evening, before travelling to Mumbai on December 14 and concluding in New Delhi on December 15.

