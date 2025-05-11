Netflix plans to remove popular films, series soon

Netflix plans to remove a notable number of widely popular TV shows and movies next month from its enormous library.
To note, Netflix aims behind this move is because the content's license has expired.
A renowned streaming platform announced that it will scrub several movies and series in June.
Netflix's plan behind removing series
According to The Mirror, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises are set to be cancelled.
Moreover, children’s favourite series, Alvinnn!!! And The Chipmunks and Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom will also be removed.
According to The Mirror report, the cancellation will start on 1 June with 100 Days with Tata, Burlesque, Closer, Magic Mike XXL, Cult of Chucky, Den of Thieves, Ted, and Two Weeks Notice.
On the other hand, on June 11, 14, and 17, Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Carol will be removed from Netflix.
Author Leigh Bardugo stated, "Friends, by now you've probably heard that there will be no season three for Shadow and Bone and no Six of Crows spinoff. The news hit me hard. I'm heartbroken and deeply disappointed, but I'm also trying to hold onto my very real gratitude."
"We're book people and that means we never stop imagining that magic can be made real. You are proof of that. Now, I'm going to go have a cry, and maybe a drink, and then see where the story takes us next," Leigh added.
By the end of June 2025, viewers will also lose access to Father Figures, American Sniper, Brain on Fire, and both seasons of Signs.