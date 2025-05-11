Jennifer Aniston melts hearts with emotional Mother's Day tribute  

Jennifer Aniston won hearts after releasing a series of delightful posts on 2025 Mother's Day.
The Friends alum took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 11, to share heartfelt posts to honor all the beautiful moms out there.
Aniston re-shared the post of the Sensitive Women Rising, alongside the message, "To the ones who mother with their whole heart, whether their babies are in their arms, in heaven, in their hopes, or their memories. Today, we honor you."
The other slide showed a touching note with a blue background that read, "To the ones longing to become a mother, navigating each wave of hope and grief, we see your strength, we hold your heart."
"To the ones experiencing a hard relationship with their mother, carrying wounds while trying to heal, and trying to mother differently, you are breaking cycles, that is sacred work," Aniston added.
Her emotional post was accompanied by the song of the iconic music band, Sleeping At Last’s superhit song Turning Page.
Jennifer Aniston's home incident:
This update comes after Jennifer Aniston expressed extreme rage over Los Angeles police officials for revealing her home address during the investigation of the incident that took place at her residence last week.
According to multiple media reports, an alleged stalker, Jimmy Carwyle from Mississippi, smashed his car into the main gate of the actress’ home in LA.
Since then, the police have been investigating the case after arresting the stalker at Aniston's home.