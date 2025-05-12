Barron Trump causes 'unpredictable concerns' for mother Melania Trump 

Barron Trump and Melania Trump share quite a close bond with each other despite mother official duties as the first lady of the United States.
The 55-year-old made an emotional Mother's Day addressed, which took a surprising turn.
Paying tribute to military moms, the first lady offered a glimpse of her life as a mother to a 19-year-old Barron.
Referring to motherhood as "the life-changing event" during her speech, she shared that it is "invincible and exposed."
Melania made a admission, which resonated with the moms present in the room as she shared that her teen – who is currently enrolled in New York University (NYU) – has been giving her "unpredictable concerns."
Throwing a little shade at the men present in the room – including husband President Donald Trump – she noted, "All caring mothers understand this rare feeling."
She further added, "Nothing against fathers, of course, but in my opinion, and I am sure everyone on this room agrees – only a mother can grasp this particular point."
About Barron Trump
Barron started college at NYU in September 2024 and navigates between the campus and the Trump Tower in Manhattan, where he resides for the time being.
Despite her official duties as the first lady, Melania has made it clear on multiple occasions that her prime focus is her only son.
Meanwhile, Trump also addressed the room on Mother's Day, calling Melania "one of the best moms that I know that I’ve ever seen."
Barron Trump: The reason behind Donald Trump, Melania Trump's steady bond?
According to The Washington Post's Mary Jordan, who penned, The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump, Barron might just be the key which is keeping the couple close together.
Mary shared, "Melania is enormously close to Barron and he is really into the fact that his father is president."
Unlike Donald's first term in the office, he and Melania are reportedly spending more time together and are engaging in more public appearances as couple.