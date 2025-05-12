Virtua Fighter 5 REVO officially set to come on next-gen consoles

Sports

  by Web Desk
  May 12, 2025
Virtua Fighter 5 REVO is officially announced to launch on next-gen consoles, to provide an enhanced gameplay experience.

Sega, Japanese-based gaming company, revealed on Sunday, May 11, 2025, that the fighting game will be released on PS5, Xbox Series S/X and Nintendo Switch 2 soon.

Virtua Fighter 5 REVO on consoles will feature cross-play support, rollback net code and more.

Virtua Fighter 5 REVO coming to consoles

During the stream, Virtua Fighter Projects Producer at Sega, Seiji Aoki stated, “I know we've kept you waiting, but our Steam release Virtua Fighter 5 REVO is finally coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2.”

According to Aoki, the remaster on consoles will support cross-play, rollback functionality present in the Steam version and new content that will be revealed in a future update.

“Since Virtua Fighter 5 REVO's launch, we've heard your requests for multiplatform support via the official VF discord and other channels. We on the development team want to give users on all platforms the opportunity to enjoy Virtua Fighter 5 REVO, so we are happy to bring you this announcement,” Aoki said.

Source: X/@VF_SEGA
Source: X/@VF_SEGA

Moreover, Sega shared an update on the new Virtua Fighter project that was revealed at The Game Awards 2024 last year.

The Developer company showed off footage of a legacy fighter, Wolf Hawkfield, coming to the next mainline Virtua Fighter game, revealing a brand-new appearance for the character.

To note, Virtua Fighter 5 REVO was released on PC (via Steam) on January 28. The remaster features 4K visuals, additional content and a rollback netcode that minimises lag during online play.

