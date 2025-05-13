Sci-Tech

Samsung launches slimmest smartphone to compete with Apple

Galaxy S25 Edge features built-in AI functions, letting users interact with device in real-time with vision and voice

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 13, 2025
Samsung launches slimmest smartphone to compete with Apple
Samsung launches slimmest smartphone to compete with Apple

Samsung has officially launched its slimmest flagship model, Galaxy S25 Edge, with advanced features.

The South Korean-based tech giant revealed on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, that the Galaxy S25 Edge launch is designed to tap increasing demand and to rival Apple.

According to analysts, the launch was strategically timed to pre-empt Apple, which is expected to launch a thinner iPhone in the second half of this year.

A senior analyst at NH Investment & Securities, Ryu Young-ho stated, "By releasing the product a few months ahead, Samsung could inflict some impact on Apple and attract consumers looking for thinner smartphones. 

It appears to be a calculated decision to capture that segment of demand.”

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge availability

The S25 Edge will go on sale in South Korea on May 23 and in the United States on May 30, Samsung said, adding it will roll it out to about 30 countries, including China and Europe.

The Galaxy S25 Edge features built-in AI functions, including multimodal AI, letting users interact with the device in real-time through vision and voice, using the camera to ask questions.

Samsung Galaxy S5 Edge price

The price of Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is set at $1,099 for the base model, while the handset will also be available in a 512GB storage configuration that costs $1,219.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge features

Galaxy S25 Edge sports Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection, along with Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen.

The company has featured a 200MP primary camera on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, to provide an enhanced photography experience. 

Kim Kardashian’s stylist makes painful confession in Paris robbery trial

Kim Kardashian’s stylist makes painful confession in Paris robbery trial
iOS 18.5: Apple rolls out emergency satellite features to iPhone 13

iOS 18.5: Apple rolls out emergency satellite features to iPhone 13
Conor McGregor wishes Virat Kohli on ‘stellar’ career after Test retirement

Conor McGregor wishes Virat Kohli on ‘stellar’ career after Test retirement
King Willem, Queen Máxima commence meaningful regional visit to Utrecht

King Willem, Queen Máxima commence meaningful regional visit to Utrecht

iOS 18.5: Apple rolls out emergency satellite features to iPhone 13
iOS 18.5: Apple rolls out emergency satellite features to iPhone 13
iPhone to get AI-powered battery management mode with iOS 19: Report
iPhone to get AI-powered battery management mode with iOS 19: Report
Google I/O 2025: Upcoming updates on AI, Android announcements
Google I/O 2025: Upcoming updates on AI, Android announcements
Microsoft Copilot now available to all users globally
Microsoft Copilot now available to all users globally
Google updates iconic 'G’ logo for first time in a decade
Google updates iconic 'G’ logo for first time in a decade
Google Keep Web update adds text formatting for more convenience
Google Keep Web update adds text formatting for more convenience
iOS 19 to sync public Wi-Fi networks across Apple devices: Report
iOS 19 to sync public Wi-Fi networks across Apple devices: Report
Apple's iPhone 20th anniversary plans: Details inside
Apple's iPhone 20th anniversary plans: Details inside
Google’s AI rolls out video generator for new Honor phones
Google’s AI rolls out video generator for new Honor phones
OpenAI, Microsoft negotiate for fresh funding, potential IPO
OpenAI, Microsoft negotiate for fresh funding, potential IPO
WhatsApp wins legal battle against infamous spyware maker
WhatsApp wins legal battle against infamous spyware maker
Apple to release iOS 18.5 update soon with significant features: Report
Apple to release iOS 18.5 update soon with significant features: Report