Samsung launches slimmest smartphone to compete with Apple

Samsung has officially launched its slimmest flagship model, Galaxy S25 Edge, with advanced features.
The South Korean-based tech giant revealed on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, that the Galaxy S25 Edge launch is designed to tap increasing demand and to rival Apple.
According to analysts, the launch was strategically timed to pre-empt Apple, which is expected to launch a thinner iPhone in the second half of this year.
A senior analyst at NH Investment & Securities, Ryu Young-ho stated, "By releasing the product a few months ahead, Samsung could inflict some impact on Apple and attract consumers looking for thinner smartphones.
It appears to be a calculated decision to capture that segment of demand.”
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge availability
The S25 Edge will go on sale in South Korea on May 23 and in the United States on May 30, Samsung said, adding it will roll it out to about 30 countries, including China and Europe.
The Galaxy S25 Edge features built-in AI functions, including multimodal AI, letting users interact with the device in real-time through vision and voice, using the camera to ask questions.
Samsung Galaxy S5 Edge price
The price of Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is set at $1,099 for the base model, while the handset will also be available in a 512GB storage configuration that costs $1,219.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge features
Galaxy S25 Edge sports Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection, along with Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen.
The company has featured a 200MP primary camera on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, to provide an enhanced photography experience.