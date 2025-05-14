TikTok rolls out AI Alive tool to create videos from images in stories

TikTok has announced a cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) feature that enables users to transform an image into an animated video.
The short-video platform revealed on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, the latest AI feature, known as “AI Alive,” that uses generative AI technology to create videos from images.
The tool can only be used to generate the videos in TikTok Stories, instead of posting them directly to the feed.
TikTok AI Alive feature can transform your images into videos
Users can access TikTok AI Alive feature can be found by clicking the plus icon (+) on the top of the Inbox page or Profile page.
Select any image from their Story Album.
The AI Alive icon is situated on the right side of the toolbar on the photo edit page.
Click on the AI Alive icon to open another window where users can add a text prompt of how you want the image to be animated.
If unsure, you can also use one of the many suggested text prompts on the similar page. Once done, click on the generate button, and a short video is generated.
In addition, TikTok stated that it had integrated advanced technology to review the uploaded photo, text prompt, and the AI Alive video before displaying it to the creator.