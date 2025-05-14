TikTok launches latest accessibility tools, including AI-generated ALT text

TikTok announced the rollout of a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge accessibility features by the launch of AI-generated ALT text for photos, a high contrast mode, and more.
A few weeks ago, the short video platform launched support for ALT text for photos, enabling creators to offer descriptive text for photos to assist users with screen readers in comprehending the visual content through spoken descriptions.
Currently, the company is experimenting with AI-generated ALT text to automatically describe photos when creators don’t add alt text memory.
TikTok announces AI-generated ALT text feature
TikTok announced that the AI-generated ALT text will make the Byte-Dance-owned app more accessible for individuals suffering from visual impairments.
As for the new high contrast mode, users are allowed to toggle it on with the latest “colour contrast” option in the app’s accessibility section.
In addition, the company also adheres to the user's device’s bold text setting, which means that it will automatically show all in-app text in bold once enabled, offering improved readability.
“We know that when people feel seen, heard, and supported, they’re empowered to share their stories, create and connect with others in meaningful ways,” the company stated in a blog post.
“That’s why we’re focused on continuously building products that serve everyone.” We see accessibility not just as a responsibility, but as an opportunity to innovate and foster a more inclusive platform for our global community.”
TikTok’s recently introduced feature joins the company’s existing pack of accessibility tools, which includes features, as auto-generated captions for video content, text-to-speech, and more.