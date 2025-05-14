Essential food sources for improved liver health

Health

  May 14, 2025
Diet plays an essential role in maintaining liver health. Numerous food items contain compounds that improve liver enzymes, protect against fat buildup, and reduce inflammation and oxidative stress.

The liver is responsible for several metabolic processes occurring in the body, from producing proteins, cholesterol, and bile to storing vitamins, minerals, and even carbohydrates.

Top food sources for improved liver health

It further breaks down toxins such as alcohol, medications, and natural byproducts of metabolism.

Coffee

Coffee raises levels of the antioxidant glutathione. Antioxidants help in neutralising harmful free radicals that are produced naturally in the body and can affect cells.

Grapefruit

Grapefruit has antioxidants that protect the liver. It consists of two main antioxidants, including naringenin and naringin.

It may benefit liver health by assisting in preventing inflammation.

Blueberries and cranberries

Blueberries and cranberries have anthocyanins, which are antioxidants that offer berries their distinctive colours. They’ve also been associated with several health benefits.

Adding these berries to your diet is a great way to assist ensure your liver receives the antioxidants it needs to stay healthy.

Beetroot juice

Beetroot juice is considered an essential source of nitrates and antioxidants called betalains.

Animal studies revealed that beet juice may assist in minimising oxidative damage and inflammation of the liver.

However, researchers stated that more studies are needed to confirm the benefits of beetroot juice on human liver health.

