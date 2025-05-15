Spotify introduces three new changes for better user experience

Spotify, with it's 268 million users, has been launching some new features to make user experience worthwhile.
The audio-streaming platform's new updates integrated with AI are a way to tackle the competitive market.
Here are three recent features that have changed the game for Spotify:
1. AI DJ supports voice commands
Introduced in 2023, the AI DJ has earned famed for being one of the most divisive features in Spotify.
After almost two years, the feature has been altered to become more interactive, allowing users to speak to it directly and ask for specific music requests.
The AI tool allows users to have more control over what they are listening while also letting them discover new music in their wheelhouse.
2. Snooze undesired songs
Spotify is also allowing users to "snooze" unwanted songs, that make their way into day-list and Discover Weekly playlist.
The new 30-Day Snooze button allows consumer to temporarily freeze songs from the library, however, for now this feature is only available for Premium users.
3. New "Top Up" hours for audio books
"No man left behind," as Spotify improved its audio-book listening experience for fans who prefer to listen to their literature.
The new updates enable users in the US to purchase audio-books and even Top Up hours within the Spotify app.
This comes after the Epic Games vs. Apple legal battle, which resulted in Apple allowing users to be informed of better deals outside the App Store.
Spotify has made it easier for users to buy audio-books within the app and potentially save user some bucks by not having to give Apple a big cut of the sales.