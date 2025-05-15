World

MrBeast faces backlash for disrespecting Mexico's ancient sites

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 15, 2025
Famous YouTuber MrBeast sparked controversy after he filmed at the ancient archaeological sites of Mexico.

According to CNN, Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, became the centre of another controversy due to his YouTube video in which he visited some of the most important archaeological sites in Mexico.

In a video uploaded on the social media platform on May 10, 2025, the YouTuber with the most subscribers in the world visited ancient sites, including Chichén Itzá in the state of Yucatán, home to the Temple of Kukulkan pyramid, known as El Castillo, one of the seven wonders of the modern world.

He also visited the archaeological sites of Calakmul in the state of Campeche and Balamcanché in Yucatán.

In the video, which as of Wednesday, May 14, 2025, has gained more than 55 million views, the YouTuber, along with his team, not only visited the surroundings of Kukulkan but also inside other archaeological structures; in cenotes and temples included protected sites that are not accessible to the public.

How did the video spark controversy?

MrBeast, in one of the parts of the videos, claimed, “I can’t believe the government is letting us do this. It’s truly crazy. Not even archaeologists are allowed in here.”

The claim sparked controversy as the YouTuber was allowed entry to sites considered sacred to Mexico’s pre-Hispanic cultures, which is usually restricted.

In response to the controversy, the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), an agency attached to the Mexican government’s Ministry of Culture, clarified that both the visit and filming were done after a “formal request” by “the federal Ministry of Tourism and the governments of” Yucatán and Campeche.

The Mexican government reacts to the criticism

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Wednesday asked the INAH to report “under what conditions this (broadcast) permit was granted. And if the permit was violated, then (it must be determined) what sanctions apply.”

Moreover, Secretary of Culture of Mexico Curiel de Icaza stated that "this type of content undermines the importance and sacredness of our archaeological heritage" and announced that "appropriate sanctions" would be pursued.

She has also requested a detailed report from INAH Director Diego Prieto to learn about the situation.

Notably, INAH says certain scenes in the video that mainly sparked outrage were either false or were edited after the recording.

