Google launches advanced AI and accessibility tools to android and chrome

Google has introduced an update in Expressive Captions, Android’s real-time captions tool

  May 15, 2025
Google has introduced the latest artificial intelligence (AI) and accessibility features to Android and Chrome.

The Alphabet-owned firm announced on Thursday that TalkBack, Android’s screen reader, enables users to ask Gemini about what’s in images and what’s on their screen.

Last year, Google introduced Gemini’s capabilities to TalkBack to give individuals suffering from blindness AI-generated descriptions for images, even when the Alt text isn’t accessible. Now, users can ask questions and get responses regarding their images.

Google brings significant update to Expressive Captions, Android’s real-time captions tool

In addition, the company has introduced an update in Expressive Captions, Android’s real-time captions tool that utilises AI to capture what someone says, and how they say it.

This significant update will be available in English in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia for devices running Android 15 and above.

Furthermore, Google is simplifying it for users to access PDFs on Chrome. Up until now, users wouldn’t be allowed to use their screen reader to engage with a scanned PDF in your desktop Chrome browser.

The company further said that Chrome automatically recognises these kinds of PDFs, enabling you to highlight, copy, and search for text like any other page, and use your screen reader to read it.

In addition, Page Zoom on Chrome on Android now allows you to raise the size of the text you see without affecting the webpage layout. Users can customise how much you they require to zoom in and then apply the preference to all of the pages they visit.

