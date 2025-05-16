Top 10 highest paid athletes in Forbes 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo takes surprising spot

Forbes has finally revealed their list of the highest paid athletes, where Cristiano Ronaldo has secured a surprising position.
According to the magazine, Ronaldo has increased his estimated total earnings by $15 million to $275 million, becoming the most highest paid athlete for the third consecutive year.
Portugal forward moved to the Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr in December 2022 and has generated income through off-field endorsements and sponsorship deal.
The second place on the list was secured by Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry, who became the first NBA player to reach 4,000 career three pointers in March, with earnings of $156 million.
British boxer Tyson Fury moved to third spot with $146 million, despite facing a defeat against Ukraine's Olesksandr Usyk in December.
Meanwhile, Ronaldo's long standing rival Lionel Messi has seen a massive drop in his ranking and has landed on the fifth position.
Why athletes earnings have seen massive spike?
The magazine further added that the renowned athletes are earning more than ever this year.
Furthermore, the top 50 athletes made $3.19 billion from salaries, bonuses, and prizes, a 67% increase in just three years.
This is because of new leagues and more money in sports like golf and basketball.
Here's the top 10 athletes that are earning the most in sporting world
1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Soccer; Portugal, $275 M)
2. Stephen Curry (Basketball; United States, $156 M)
3. Tyson Fury (Boxing; United Kingdom, $146 M)
4. Dak Prescott (Football; United States, $137 M)
5. Lionel Messi (Soccer; Argentina, $135 M)
6. LeBron James (Basketball; United States, $133.8 M)
7. Juan Soto (Baseball; Dominican Republic, $114 M)
8. Karim Benzema (Soccer; France, $104 M)
9. Shohei Ohtani (Baseball; Japan, $102.5 M)
10. Kevin Durant (Basketball; United States, $101.4 M)