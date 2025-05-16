Sports

Top 10 highest paid athletes in Forbes 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo takes surprising spot

'Forbes' has released the list for 2025's highest paid athletes among all sports fields

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 16, 2025
Top 10 highest paid athletes in Forbes 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo takes surprising spot
Top 10 highest paid athletes in Forbes 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo takes surprising spot

Forbes has finally revealed their list of the highest paid athletes, where Cristiano Ronaldo has secured a surprising position.

According to the magazine, Ronaldo has increased his estimated total earnings by $15 million to $275 million, becoming the most highest paid athlete for the third consecutive year.

Portugal forward moved to the Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr in December 2022 and has generated income through off-field endorsements and sponsorship deal.

The second place on the list was secured by Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry, who became the first NBA player to reach 4,000 career three pointers in March, with earnings of $156 million.

British boxer Tyson Fury moved to third spot with $146 million, despite facing a defeat against Ukraine's Olesksandr Usyk in December.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's long standing rival Lionel Messi has seen a massive drop in his ranking and has landed on the fifth position.

Why athletes earnings have seen massive spike?

The magazine further added that the renowned athletes are earning more than ever this year. 

Furthermore, the top 50 athletes made $3.19 billion from salaries, bonuses, and prizes, a 67% increase in just three years. 

This is because of new leagues and more money in sports like golf and basketball.

Here's the top 10 athletes that are earning the most in sporting world

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Soccer; Portugal, $275 M)

2. Stephen Curry (Basketball; United States, $156 M)

3. Tyson Fury (Boxing; United Kingdom, $146 M)

4. Dak Prescott (Football; United States, $137 M)

5. Lionel Messi (Soccer; Argentina, $135 M)

6. LeBron James (Basketball; United States, $133.8 M)

7. Juan Soto (Baseball; Dominican Republic, $114 M)

8. Karim Benzema (Soccer; France, $104 M)

9. Shohei Ohtani (Baseball; Japan, $102.5 M)

10. Kevin Durant (Basketball; United States, $101.4 M) 

Top 10 highest paid athletes in Forbes 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo takes surprising spot

Top 10 highest paid athletes in Forbes 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo takes surprising spot
Britney Spears secretly offers ‘solace’ to Justin Bieber amid Hailey marriage rumors

Britney Spears secretly offers ‘solace’ to Justin Bieber amid Hailey marriage rumors
Nicola Coughlan receives stern ‘warning’ about younger beau Jake Dunn

Nicola Coughlan receives stern ‘warning’ about younger beau Jake Dunn
Chris Brown to appear in court over grievous bodily harm charges

Chris Brown to appear in court over grievous bodily harm charges
Jarred Shaw to face death penalty in Indonesia over drug smuggling charges?
Jarred Shaw to face death penalty in Indonesia over drug smuggling charges?
Jasmine Paolini makes history as first Italian woman in decade to reach Italian Open final
Jasmine Paolini makes history as first Italian woman in decade to reach Italian Open final
Liverpool trio lead Premier League Player of season race after historic title win
Liverpool trio lead Premier League Player of season race after historic title win
Cornal Hendricks, South African rugby legend dies at 37
Cornal Hendricks, South African rugby legend dies at 37
Cristiano Ronaldo faces backlash after another trophyless Al Nassr season
Cristiano Ronaldo faces backlash after another trophyless Al Nassr season
Lando Norris advised to bring new strategy to beat Max Verstappen
Lando Norris advised to bring new strategy to beat Max Verstappen
Jannik Sinner presents tennis racket to Pope Leo XVI, invites him to play
Jannik Sinner presents tennis racket to Pope Leo XVI, invites him to play
Angel Reese shuts down reporter over Caitlin Clark question
Angel Reese shuts down reporter over Caitlin Clark question
Carlos Alcaraz achieves new career milestone after beating Jack Draper in Rome
Carlos Alcaraz achieves new career milestone after beating Jack Draper in Rome
Matt Carpenter career comes to end: Cardinals star announces retirement
Matt Carpenter career comes to end: Cardinals star announces retirement
John Cena defends his 'emotional connection' to Vince McMahon
John Cena defends his 'emotional connection' to Vince McMahon
Jayden Daniels receives serious dating warning from mom about 'predators'
Jayden Daniels receives serious dating warning from mom about 'predators'